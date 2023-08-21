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LEMON? THEY JUST WANT CONTROL | 8-21-2023
Coach Dave LIVE
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36 views • August 21, 2023

Show #1960

Links from this broadcast:

 Lemon overturned:  https://rumble.com/v36b0xf-wow-kennedy-v.-bremerton-school-district-the-lemon-case-overturned.html

 
What  is Lemon Test: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5R5E8cjhrxg
 
Websters1828: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/escatology   NOT FOUND
Wikipedia:
https://search.brave.com/search?q=eschatology&source=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eschatology
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dispensationalism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premillennialism
School earnings per child: https://educationdata.org/public-education-spending-statistics
Roosevelt quote: https://www.brainyquote.com/photos_tr/en/t/theodoreroosevelt/147876/theodoreroosevelt1-2x.jpg
Proverbs 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=prov+1&version=KJV
Acts 26: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=acts+26+&version=KJV
 
 Brunson case  @8:20 mark:https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=s7lXJtgvwsg
 

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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