Tesla Files Declas 1-A Supplemental

This video summarizes key findings in the first 30 or so pages of the FBI's freshly declassified Tesla files. I'll pursue lines of inquiry and offer more responses and research to solidify our knowledge of the circumstances and unknowns surrounding the life and death of the man Nikola Tesla.



In future videos I will be going through each section of the declas reports, and afterward making a shorter supplementary video to recap key points and offer further research infto the implications. Throughout I will be building a case by evidence, not a speculative house of cards.



Background:

The FBI has recently declassified many documents relating to the scientist Nikola Tesla. This is one report in a series examining the documents more closely. This report will try to make people better informed of the mysteries and machinations surrounding the life and death of the man Tesla - a most important historical figure and pillar of the modern technological world.



Welcome to National Commuter, a new channel for free commentary on current events and interesting news in closer examination.



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