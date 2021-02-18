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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: What is REAL Education? Theory & Practice. Get Educated or Be Enslaved.
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, Educator discusses what is the nature of REAL education, his journey to Systems and Revolution, and the movement of Truth Freedom and Health.
Get Educated or Be Enslaved.
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