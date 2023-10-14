Metaphysics 19. Questions Materialism Can't Answer

There are two main questions materialism cannot answer. One is ontological and has to do with the mathematical laws of physics. The other is epistemological and has to do with our innate intuitions undergirding the laws of logic. In this video I use the words "material" and "physical" in their colloquial sense.
This video was recorded in Myrtle Beach on October 1, 2023. This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.
