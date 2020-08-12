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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - August 12, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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17 views • August 12, 2020
Stroppy Me Bumper Sticker:
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8SmaJzL5LI
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/fusion-gps-steele-2015/
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1292971915863351297
https://www.redstate.com/christopher-arps/2020/08/11/893891/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-blasts-dirty-cops-us-intel-agencies-sleazebag-wacko-john-brennan-brennan-takes-bait-responds/
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-congress-members-want-fbi-investigation-trump-adelson-phone-call-1.9064714
https://saraacarter.com/doj-lawyers-reveal-explosive-news-of-possible-evidence-that-led-barr-to-drop-charges-against-michael-flynn/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE0xbiTz4h0
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1293345909317697539
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-us-attorney-joe-digenova-says-john-brennan-clearly-part-durham-investigation-criticizing-npr-msm-reporting/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-blasts-dirty-cops-us-intel-agencies-sleazebag-wacko-john-brennan-brennan-takes-bait-responds/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/barr-may-secret-reasons-dropping-flynn-case-doj-lawyer-appeals-court/
Other News:
https://ordonews.com/it-began-to-fall-apart-a-concrete-block-fell-off-the-chinese-three-gorges-dam/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/ex-clinton-foundation-exec-linked-chinese-kindergarten-investigation-alleged-child-molestation/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://twitter.com/BlueSky4Ev3r/status/1293345762739466240?cxt=HHwWgMC9_czH8fIjAAAA
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/ETheFriend/status/1290754585590747139
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3300.htm
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8SmaJzL5LI
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/fusion-gps-steele-2015/
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1292971915863351297
https://www.redstate.com/christopher-arps/2020/08/11/893891/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-blasts-dirty-cops-us-intel-agencies-sleazebag-wacko-john-brennan-brennan-takes-bait-responds/
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-congress-members-want-fbi-investigation-trump-adelson-phone-call-1.9064714
https://saraacarter.com/doj-lawyers-reveal-explosive-news-of-possible-evidence-that-led-barr-to-drop-charges-against-michael-flynn/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE0xbiTz4h0
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1293345909317697539
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-us-attorney-joe-digenova-says-john-brennan-clearly-part-durham-investigation-criticizing-npr-msm-reporting/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-blasts-dirty-cops-us-intel-agencies-sleazebag-wacko-john-brennan-brennan-takes-bait-responds/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/barr-may-secret-reasons-dropping-flynn-case-doj-lawyer-appeals-court/
Other News:
https://ordonews.com/it-began-to-fall-apart-a-concrete-block-fell-off-the-chinese-three-gorges-dam/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/ex-clinton-foundation-exec-linked-chinese-kindergarten-investigation-alleged-child-molestation/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://twitter.com/BlueSky4Ev3r/status/1293345762739466240?cxt=HHwWgMC9_czH8fIjAAAA
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/ETheFriend/status/1290754585590747139
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3300.htm
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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