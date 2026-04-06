🎵Negative harmony basics

The song opens with tight jazz fusion grooves: electric piano, driving bass, punchy drums, and vibrant horn stabs, Verses layer intricate guitar and brass over syncopated rhythms, The chorus shifts to polished pop rock, with catchy hooks and lush harmonies, A soaring bridge blends soft rock textures, smooth saxophone, and symphonic keyboard flourishes, subtly weaving in R&B drum accents and bluesy guitar fills, The outro resolves with rich harmonies and brass, elegantly closing the genre-spanning arrangement

[Intro]

[Ethereal synth pad]

[Snapping fingers rhythm]

The axis is set at the center of the tone

A circle of fifths, now a path to the unknown



[Verse 1]

Five to the one, the resolution was clear

But the mirror reflects a different kind of fear

The Major Third falls to the Minor Sixth floor

We don't walk through the tonic's front door anymore



[Chorus]

Flip the gravity, reverse the light

Negative harmony, bleeding through the night

The dominant's ghost is a sub-minor shade

In the reflection, the melody is made

[Glitchy transition]



[Verse 2]

G7 was leading us home to the C

But Fm6 is where the ghost wants to be

Brightness is darkness, the tension is real

Inverting the heart to see how it feels



[Bridge]

[Bass solo - descending mirrored scale]

Perfect fifth becomes a perfect fourth

South becomes the magnetic North

The axis holds... the axis breaks!



[Outro]

Inverted...

Perfectly wrong...

The mirror sings the song.

[Fade out with dissonant chord resolution]

