Rapture is not striving & fear but expectancy of promise by intimacy & result of God purifying work

What the rapture is and is not:

1) The rapture is a result of an intimate relationship that Jesus has built through the Holy Spirit, and it is not by striving by our strength or perfection. We all have our human specie’s sinful nature. God’s Holy Spirit removes our sins and makes us holy for he is faithful & true. It is a rest & assurance in who he is and not who we are.

2) The rapture is a fulfillment of promise by the all-loving all-powerful all-sovereign all-faithful God who loves us, and not worrying whether we will be worthy enough or good enough, and not about fear. It is about hope and excitement and eager seeking of the return of your Groom Jesus with joyful expectancy. It is not to create anxiety and fretting and fearful doubt.

3) The rapture is a fulfilment of God’s love, and not God’s judgment wrath against us, for we are not under God’s judgment, but rather, God has put us through decades of much sufferings & persecutions & trials & tribulations & losses & sorrows & pains & afflictions & molding & shaping & purification & sanctification for the purpose of preparing his Bride onto him. It is his work and not ours, if we did not reject his chastening as cowardly traitor lukewarm Christians and run away to hide in silence & fear & selfishness.

4) The rapture is a reward for love for God, and obedience, and faith, and commitment, and desire to be holy as God is holy, and a desire to have a true intimate relationship with Jesus. It is a fruit result of that.

Therefore, rejoice and look forward to the rapture with joy & peace & love & faith in the One who loves you. You have been set apart from the millions of lukewarm Christians, who are still living in cowardice & betraying brothers & selfishness & anger & bitterness & fornication & adultery & drunkenness & debauchery & gluttony & greed & laziness & indifference & pride & unforgiving & idolatry & New Age spiritualism witchcraft & narcotics, and worshipping worldly pleasures & money & church donations & genetic descendant idols over God & careers & retirement pensions & sports & ungodly music & celebrities & church activities & vain fake Christianity religion & the things of this world that will soon perish. The fake Christians’ fake “love & light” kundalini serpent demon spirit warm cuddly euphoria bewitching enchantment emotions “counterfeit love” for the post-1960s Sananda Jesus that has taken over the millions of Satan Lucifer’s churches is not of God. It will not lay down one’s life for Christ and the brethren and 6 billion total stranger neighbors, because their Satanist church system’s fake unbiblical job position pastors’ hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods that they use to recruit their millions of fake Christian church donators are self & genetic descendant idols & money & careers & incomes & retirement pensions & homes & church donations & pastors’ reputations & safety from assassination attempts & safety from ridicule by all the church donators & other Ezekiel 8 fake idols. God has to be first & foremost in your life, and you cannot have any other gods that you worship.





