Culture War | Guest: Dr. Jim Meehan | Thyroid | Lifestyle Medicine | Health and Wellness | “Become A Scientist Of Your Own Health”

Moms on a Mission welcome back to the show Dr. Jim Meehan, owner and leading physician for Meehan MD. Today, Dr. Meehan talks with us about the importance of healthy thyroid function. He explains how the thyroid is involved in regulating metabolism, growth, mood, and the common symptoms of a dysfunctional thyroid. He tells us the best medical tests that will confirm thyroid health and makes some practical suggestions on how to improve thyroid function naturally.
