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SHELL OIL TERRORIZED NIGERIA & MURDERED PEOPLE for PROFITS! Corporations Will Do the Same to You!
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0 view • May 23, 2022
As a Nigerian, we can't thank you enough for shedding more light and talking about this exploitation done on our lands, sadly people from those regions are consider terrorists for fighting for their homes and lively hood, hoping to see more content about exploitations like this around the world.
https://youtu.be/RnQSa_AVpSo
www.Sproutstanding.com
https://youtu.be/RnQSa_AVpSo
www.Sproutstanding.com
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