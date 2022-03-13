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Synthetic Humanoid
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911 views • March 13, 2022
The technology that our Government is capable of far surpasses what we think as possible.
Synthetic people
Synthetic Bacteria Cell Advances Quest For Artificial Life
https://www.techtimes.com/articles/144020/20160324/synthetic-bacteria-cell-advances-artificial-life.htm
The story of Mycoplasma mycoides JCVI-syn1.0 The forty million dollar microbe
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3026460/
Creation of the first minimal synthetic bacterial cell
http://science.sciencemag.org/content/351/6280/aad6253.full?ijkey=77AGRUAdvXIP2&;keytype=ref&siteid=sci
How Close Are We To An Entirely Synthetic Human?
https://www.techtimes.com/articles/158490/20160515/how-close-are-we-to-an-entirely-synthetic-human.htm
What is a synthetic human genome?
https://www.health.harvard.edu/medical-devices-and-technology/what-is-a-synthetic-human-genome
New Generation SYNTHETIC HUMAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ro6hZQuwSmo
It Bleeds. It Breathes. It's a Lifelike Artificial Human Corpse!
https://www.livescience.com/61089-syndaver-synthetic-humans.html
Scientists Fabricate Artificial Cell With Life-Like Bahavior
https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/30382/20210330/scientists-fabricate-artificial-cell-behaves-actual-one.htm
Synthetic human to make European debut this week in Ireland
https://syndaver.com/2015/06/24/synthetic-human-to-make-european-debut-this-week/
First Self-Replicating Synthetic Bacterial Cell
https://www.jcvi.org/sites/default/files/assets/projects/first-self-replicating-synthetic-bacterial-cell/press-release-final.pdf
Original link from Shaking My Head
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
Synthetic people
Synthetic Bacteria Cell Advances Quest For Artificial Life
https://www.techtimes.com/articles/144020/20160324/synthetic-bacteria-cell-advances-artificial-life.htm
The story of Mycoplasma mycoides JCVI-syn1.0 The forty million dollar microbe
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3026460/
Creation of the first minimal synthetic bacterial cell
http://science.sciencemag.org/content/351/6280/aad6253.full?ijkey=77AGRUAdvXIP2&;keytype=ref&siteid=sci
How Close Are We To An Entirely Synthetic Human?
https://www.techtimes.com/articles/158490/20160515/how-close-are-we-to-an-entirely-synthetic-human.htm
What is a synthetic human genome?
https://www.health.harvard.edu/medical-devices-and-technology/what-is-a-synthetic-human-genome
New Generation SYNTHETIC HUMAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ro6hZQuwSmo
It Bleeds. It Breathes. It's a Lifelike Artificial Human Corpse!
https://www.livescience.com/61089-syndaver-synthetic-humans.html
Scientists Fabricate Artificial Cell With Life-Like Bahavior
https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/30382/20210330/scientists-fabricate-artificial-cell-behaves-actual-one.htm
Synthetic human to make European debut this week in Ireland
https://syndaver.com/2015/06/24/synthetic-human-to-make-european-debut-this-week/
First Self-Replicating Synthetic Bacterial Cell
https://www.jcvi.org/sites/default/files/assets/projects/first-self-replicating-synthetic-bacterial-cell/press-release-final.pdf
Original link from Shaking My Head
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
Keywords
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