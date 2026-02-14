Channel Update | Ending 2026 Experiment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The two videos per week was fun initially! It has since become a source of stress, and as someone who tends to build stress addictions, I'm going back to making videos when inspired.
It allowed me to get a lot of the content out that I had been wanting to. Hopefully they continue at a somewhat regular pace now that I've built up a lot of practice creating them quickly.
Filmed and edited 2026-02-13, Freestyle Friday #6.