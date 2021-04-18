The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 18: "Visitors From Beyond! Fake V REAL!"

The Only True Narrative! Come with me if you want to LIVE! Fly with Zidkenu on a new adventure as we set out to tell the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth re: Elon's technological brain world, PLUS: Communist school systems, the mind is a terrible thing to waste,we might be in a simulation, they figured this out, and technological Wonder Kids Jack Dorsey Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg, good or bad Neal Degrassi Tyson, Stephen Hawking, no use for God and so they go right over his head, virus, protest, conflict, pong to photorealistic 3D virtual reality, forced vaccinations of special needs children, vaccines are poison, devilish tech, wide open borders with human trafficking, what they're doing is illegal immoral and insane. Star Trek Spock's Brain & Star Trek insurrection go from worst to first, real aliens, Fallen Angels, ambitious scientists, peace-loving gardening versus technological Computing, Eastern mysticism Steve Jobs, flock together as birds or bats for flying cars, AI, Quantum mapping of every item on earth. Visitors. The show V, Capricorn One, OJ Simpson, Close Encounters, Great Awakening, faked UFO landing. The Bible indicates a possible appearance made by the Ancients that the people would be skeptical of in the time of the end... Right at the conversion of the world... Advanced viewing of the world to come... God and all the holy prophets versus Gates and Fauci - both psychos. God's plan for a clean Planet versus Bill Gates plan to poison the skies take over the genome alter the alter the genetic code where are the handcuffs that fit this guy? Kicked out of 30 countries with his pink sweater he needs to wear orange in this one. Earth going sterile. Is it a prophecy? Maybe this technology is a part of it... is Bezos the real dr. Evil? Making millions off the plandemic. Stolen Google deepmind technology. CCP. Democrat shoes media clowns payback is coming. Powerful criminal elements. Most politicians are all his servants of the people episode says Batman. Visitors from Beyond. What won't we predict today? Tune in to The New Adventures of Zidkenu and find out about the return of Moses Abraham Isaac and Jacob... how the current lockdown resembles the future iron rule under the benevolent dictator which will be a huge relief to everyone when we're out from under tyranny and under just one physician. But is this God's judgment against this last generation punishment against all previous generations? Zidkenu is Calling on Physicians to live up to their Hippocratic Oath...