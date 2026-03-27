Pregnant Woman Killed, Killer Walks From Prison? Seattle Case Explained

A Seattle man who admitted to killing a pregnant woman has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. But what does that actually mean?

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the full case of Eina Kwon, the legal reasoning behind the verdict, Washington State law on unborn victims, and what happens next to Cordell Goosby.

This isn’t just one case. It’s a deeper look at how mental health, criminal law, and public safety collide in the real world.

We cover:

Timeline of the Belltown shooting

Goosby’s criminal history and mental health background

Why both sides agreed on insanity

Why the unborn child was not charged as a homicide

What happens after a “not guilty by reason of insanity” verdict

Whether release is possible in the future





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