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Rise Up Before It’s Too Late
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57 views • March 26, 2020
This video lays out and unpacks what the Souls of Light are up against, who they are up against. And what must be done quickly and swiftly to resolve the nonsense playing out in the Collective to create a new beginning. One in which the Souls of Light resurrect and return the natural order of this realm. A realm without manipulation, indoctrination or slavery of any kind it is up to us to save ourselves for a savior is not coming. What WE do despite the darkness showing up will be our true test! You were either a tyrant, a slave, or free!
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