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NAC Beats CoVid-19 & Dissolves Blood Clots
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877 views • August 26, 2021
The FDA recently notified Amazon that they couldn't lawfully sell the lifesaving supplement NAC anymore. However, NAC has been sold in the U.S. as a supplement for 57 years, so why is the FDA now trying to ban it? In this video we look at some compelling, relevant evidence.
NAC – A Potential Therapeutic Agent for SARS-CoV-2 (2020) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32504923/
Therapeutic Blockade of Inflammation in severe Covid-19 with Intravenous NAC (2020)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32707089/
Potent Thrombolytic Effect of N-Acetylcysteine on Arterial Thrombi
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.117.027290 (2017)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28487393/
Acetylcysteine for Acetaminophen poisoning
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2637612/
Music, Sound Effects, & Video Clips by Storyblocks.com
Additional Pictures and Video Clips by Pixabay.com, Unsplash.com, & Pexels.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
NAC – A Potential Therapeutic Agent for SARS-CoV-2 (2020) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32504923/
Therapeutic Blockade of Inflammation in severe Covid-19 with Intravenous NAC (2020)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32707089/
Potent Thrombolytic Effect of N-Acetylcysteine on Arterial Thrombi
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.117.027290 (2017)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28487393/
Acetylcysteine for Acetaminophen poisoning
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2637612/
Music, Sound Effects, & Video Clips by Storyblocks.com
Additional Pictures and Video Clips by Pixabay.com, Unsplash.com, & Pexels.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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