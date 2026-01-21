WEF ANNOUNCES CASHLESS SOCIETY! - Gold Hits All Time High - Historic Monetary Power Shift!

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about gold hitting a new all time high above $4800 an ounce as we see a historic rush into precious metals including silver. This comes on the heels of the World Economic Forum at Davos.





During the WEF meeting, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said something extremely important that may lay out the road map for the rest of this year. She invoked 1971 and Nixon pulling the US dollar off the "Gold Standard" and the shift to fiat currency. She called this the most important move into a world order at the time. Now she's comparing this to today as the dollar falters and we see the move into a cashless society with CBDCs.





This is not something that would be brought up unless to tell us, "we are moving from one world order to a new world order."





The World Economic Forum's entire blueprint is technocracy. As we've reported, both sides of politics are speaking on the issue of moving from one order to another at Davos. Whether that be BRICS or something else, they all acknowledge the move into a central bank digital currency with digital IDs.





With recent moves by the Trump Administration, there is now an open door to social credit as well with the 5 year social media history mandate to enter the country.





All of this is happening to replace a system that was manufactured to eventually collapse. Problem, reaction, solution, repeat.





The banks are bankrupt. The dollar is being replaced as the world reserve currency. Inflation is high. There are countless volatile issues happening worldwide simultaneously.





Mark Gonzales breaks down his thoughts in this video on the admitted and manufactured move into this system and what it means for those rushing into gold and silver as salvation from it all.





