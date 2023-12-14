Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Lady of Walsingham and the ‘Dowry of Mary’
channel image
Rick Langley
909 Subscribers
12 views
Published a day ago
Our Lady of Walsingham and the ‘Dowry of Mary’

The Marian message is very simple, says Msgr. John Armitage: Share her joy at the Annunciation, where her Son became our Savior.

In 2014, on his 60th birthday, Msgr. John Armitage, then vicar general of the Diocese of Brentwood, England, was appointed the rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham in Norfolk. 

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/our-lady-of-walsingham-and-the-dowry-of-mary

Keywords
norfolkour lady of walsinghamand the dowry of mary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket