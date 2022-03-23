Retired Justice Michael Gableman Discusses Wisconsin Election Investigation with Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You didn’t imagine that Mark Zuckerberg would run our 2020 elections... But that’s exactly what happened.”
Tucker Carlson spent more than an hour interviewing Special Counsel Mike Gableman about his investigation (https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6582) into the Wisconsin 2020 election.
“You probably thought the government ran elections,” Tucker said after swallowing his giant election fraud red pill. “You didn’t imagine that Mark Zuckerberg (https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6570), a billionaire, would run our elections.
That doesn’t sound like democracy, that sounds like oligarchy. But that’s exactly what happened.”
“There was an ENORMOUS amount of FRAUD. We haven’t spent a lot of time on the 2020 election, but the more you dig into it… you will be shocked,” Tucker concluded.
Earlier this month the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections held an informational hearing on the Gableman 2020 Election Report featuring invited speakers Special Counsel and Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and Attorney Eric Kaardal.