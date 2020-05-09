Trailer – 1 Scriptures and Power of God w David Carrico - 7-5-2019 from 1-6-2013

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video trailer is excerpts from the first video from audio on our new 24/7 Auto DJ playing on Radio Page at: fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/ Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24
Correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information. #thedoctrineofchristfojc #fojcradio #undergroundchurchfojc #FOJCRadio
FOJC Radio/Followers of Jesus Christ Radio = David Carrico & Donna Carrico
Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
"Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World"
To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
AUDIO RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/
"Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found"
Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Bible Teachings, Music, and Interviews, etc.
Fridays 6 PM CST - We Are ***on Air LIVE *** for Remnant Gathering
Join the Chat Room with Listeners from all over the world. Scriptures & Comments are posted in the Chat during the Live Audio programs.
• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825
• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/
• NEW - THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST FOJC You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24
• DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are on Underground Church on You Tube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2VJrGA49yk&list=PLwj3nDz28asobExyhtbD6K02im4pZj7B7&pp=gAQBiAQB
• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault
• Monthly PRAYER-A-THON Page - https://www.fojcradio.com/prayer-a-thon/
• “NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 671
Tell City, IN 47586
Phone -812-836-2288
Email - [email protected]