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Trailer – 1 Scriptures and Power of God w David Carrico - 7-5-2019 from 1-6-2013
FOJC Radio
FOJC Radio
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126 views • May 09, 2020

This video trailer is excerpts from the first video from audio on our new 24/7 Auto DJ playing on Radio Page at: fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/ Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233


Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24




Correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information. #thedoctrineofchristfojc #fojcradio #undergroundchurchfojc #FOJCRadio




FOJC Radio/Followers of Jesus Christ Radio = David Carrico & Donna Carrico


Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org


"Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World"




To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.




AUDIO RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/


"Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found"


 Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Bible Teachings, Music, and Interviews, etc.


Fridays 6 PM CST - We Are ***on Air LIVE *** for Remnant Gathering


 Join the Chat Room with Listeners from all over the world. Scriptures & Comments are posted in the Chat during the Live Audio programs.




• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg


• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825


• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer


• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/


• NEW - THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST FOJC You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24


• DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are on Underground Church on You Tube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2VJrGA49yk&list=PLwj3nDz28asobExyhtbD6K02im4pZj7B7&pp=gAQBiAQB


• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault




• Monthly PRAYER-A-THON Page - https://www.fojcradio.com/prayer-a-thon/




• “NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/




CONTACT INFORMATION:


David and Donna Carrico


Followers of Jesus Christ


P. O. BOX 671


Tell City, IN 47586


Phone -812-836-2288


Email - [email protected]

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