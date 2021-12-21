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Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman Asks: Why Are Double Vaxxed Players Being Tested For Covid as the NFL Stops Asymptomatic Covid Testing?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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60 views • December 21, 2021
With the NHL, NBA and NFL having the worst week ever for positive Covid testing, there was one NHL General Manager who called out the canary in the coal mine when he went public by asking the simple question: Why are we (the NHL) testing hockey players who are double vaccinated and asymptomatic with showing minimal to no signs of Covid. He then went one step further by asking why are the tests coming back positive from players who are showing little if not any signs of Covid. He figured out what the NFL decided to do to stop the outbreak of 'positive' Covid tests. The NFL decided to only test players who are showing symptoms of Covid and are stopping testing all players several times a week. Only those showing signs of sickness will be tested for the rest of the season and Yzerman feels the NHL needs to do the same thing as he basically called out the test kits as unreliable.

Related links:

https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf

Steve Yzerman
https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/nhl-wings-gm-steve-yzerman-questions-why-league-testing-asymptomatic-players-034443268.html


Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman asks why the NHL is testing players who show little to no symptoms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lz5_E-MbLTU

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