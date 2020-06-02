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Hells Kitchen by Dr. Joel Wallach and Dr. Ma Lan
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78 views • June 02, 2020
Hells Kitchen by Dr. Joel Wallach and Dr. Ma Lan
https://vimeo.com/205936584
3 years ago
Tobias Andersson
Obesity is not a disease, obesity is not the enemy, and obesity is but a symptom of a deeper nutritional
deficiency. Dr. Wallach and Dr. Ma Lan looked beyond written history and looked for clues that would show what
evident, technology, and why people set us on the terrible path of the world pandemic of obesity.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://vimeo.com/205936584
3 years ago
Tobias Andersson
Obesity is not a disease, obesity is not the enemy, and obesity is but a symptom of a deeper nutritional
deficiency. Dr. Wallach and Dr. Ma Lan looked beyond written history and looked for clues that would show what
evident, technology, and why people set us on the terrible path of the world pandemic of obesity.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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