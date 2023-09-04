Things you may not know - the Origins and Purpose of Burning Man - MK Ultra involved - CIA crowd experiments involved - Owned 51% by Google. No Shit - Part A

I really didn't know much about any of this until now by watching these videos. Sure seems like a Pagan Satanic platform to me comprised with New Age Libtards and Hippies running around taking as many phych drugs as possible doing wierd stuff
Should you like a sales package on our Nature Lodge in Medellin Colombia please send me an e mail and I can send that to you : [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.