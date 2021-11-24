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THE FINAL REFUTAL OF VIROLOGY
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276 views • November 24, 2021
THE FINAL REFUTAL OF VIROLOGY
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The final refutal of virology https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-final-refutal-of-virology.html * Narrated in many languages: https://rumble.com/user/Virusomania
Quote: "The final refutal of virology. English version. Narrated in English by Heather Lynn Bruno ( IG@magicaldancer7 ) Dear friends, in this video I will tell you about an incredible historical event. Thanks to microbiologist Stefan Lanka, we now have the final, official refutal of virology. Stefan Lanka conducted control experiments that refuted the methods that virologists use to prove the existence of viruses. I will explain you everything and give you the necessary context and so that you can realize the full significance of Stefan Lanka’s control experiments. I ask you to share this video everywhere you can. This is the only way we can help other people to get access to this information. Video author: Ekaterina Sugak, naturopath and researcher. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kattie.su/?hl=en Links to mentioned articles⬇️ 1. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - 1954. https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf 2. Measles Virus: A Summary of Experiments Concerned with Isolation, Properties, and Behavior - 1957 https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/pdf/10.2105/AJPH.47.3.275 3. The Role of Extracellular Vesicles as Allies of HIV, HCV and SARS Viruses https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7291340/ 4. DR. STEFAN LANKA: CPE - CONTROL EXPERIMENT - (21ST APRIL 2021) https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/cpe-english:f "
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Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
Mirror. Source
The final refutal of virology https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-final-refutal-of-virology.html * Narrated in many languages: https://rumble.com/user/Virusomania
Quote: "The final refutal of virology. English version. Narrated in English by Heather Lynn Bruno ( IG@magicaldancer7 ) Dear friends, in this video I will tell you about an incredible historical event. Thanks to microbiologist Stefan Lanka, we now have the final, official refutal of virology. Stefan Lanka conducted control experiments that refuted the methods that virologists use to prove the existence of viruses. I will explain you everything and give you the necessary context and so that you can realize the full significance of Stefan Lanka’s control experiments. I ask you to share this video everywhere you can. This is the only way we can help other people to get access to this information. Video author: Ekaterina Sugak, naturopath and researcher. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kattie.su/?hl=en Links to mentioned articles⬇️ 1. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - 1954. https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf 2. Measles Virus: A Summary of Experiments Concerned with Isolation, Properties, and Behavior - 1957 https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/pdf/10.2105/AJPH.47.3.275 3. The Role of Extracellular Vesicles as Allies of HIV, HCV and SARS Viruses https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7291340/ 4. DR. STEFAN LANKA: CPE - CONTROL EXPERIMENT - (21ST APRIL 2021) https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/cpe-english:f "
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Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
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