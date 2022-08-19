Leftist Logic EXPOSED: Senator Manchin Accidentally Admits the Truth

American Center for Law and Justice: Sekulow



Senator Joe Manchin (WV) just admitted what we already told you: the so-called Inflation Reduction Act won’t actually reduce inflation at all. Of course, what they still haven’t confessed yet is that it will likely make inflation worse.

We knew all along that the name Inflation Reduction Act was misleading at best. That’s par for the course in Washington D.C. politics. What is not typical is when these politicians forget they’re supposed to continue misleading after the fact. Normally they try to stay on message, so you don’t realize what was really packed into any given bill.

But Sen. Joe Manchin must have forgotten when he struggled to come up with a coherent answer after a Fox News reporter asked him point blank to defend the disingenuous title of the bill:

"Reporter: When it comes to inflation, is it misleading to call this the Inflation Reduction Act for Americans when it’s not going to make their grocery bill cheaper? It’s not going to make everyday goods cheaper for them – at least immediately.

Manchin: Why would it? Why would it? Well immediately it’s not, but you . . . we never said anything happening immediately, like today it turns the switch on and off."

Why would it? You never said it would? Listen folks, the reality is calling it the Inflation Reduction Act was a simple marketing ploy – give it a title people will like and they’ll support even without reading it – and nothing more.

This is Sen. Manchin showing his true colors. He’s a big spender, supports big government, and he loves taxes. He’s not even trying to spin it anymore. Even a Green New Deal Socialist like Sen. Bernie Sanders has argued against the Inflation Reduction Act (even though he ultimately voted for it).

Today’s full Sekulow broadcast includes further in-depth analysis of Sen. Manchin’s surprising admission and even more discussion with ACLJ Senior Counsel for Global Affairs (and former U.S. Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo.

Source: https://rumble.com/v1ghbzp-leftist-logic-exposed-senator-accidentally-admits-the-truth.html