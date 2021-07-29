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Firearm Confiscation Imminent, Language Changed in Legislation OVERNIGHT in Canada!
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211 views • July 29, 2021
Canadians' gun rights are being targeted, and confiscation seems imminent as bill C-71 was changed, literally overnight.
Stew Peters was joined by Mike Filip, host of "Americanuck Radio", which can be heard weekdays at 2PM EST on MoJo 5-0 Radio.
Filip, who is a true patriot, explained the slippery slope dangers of the new language, aimed at disarming gun owners, making it nearly impossible to defend themselves should the need arise.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.AmericanuckRadio.com
https://rumble.com/vkfx13-breaking-firearm-confiscation-imminent-language-changed-in-legislation-over.html
Stew Peters was joined by Mike Filip, host of "Americanuck Radio", which can be heard weekdays at 2PM EST on MoJo 5-0 Radio.
Filip, who is a true patriot, explained the slippery slope dangers of the new language, aimed at disarming gun owners, making it nearly impossible to defend themselves should the need arise.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.AmericanuckRadio.com
https://rumble.com/vkfx13-breaking-firearm-confiscation-imminent-language-changed-in-legislation-over.html
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