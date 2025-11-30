Bread & Circuses, War Profiteering, Middle East, Russia, “War Heroes”, Dead Son Club

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-11-28 Cirucci Team Brief #582
Cirucci Team Brief #582, 28 November 2025
Topic list:
* Tampa Bay coach John McKay: another stupidball Catholic.
* The F8-CRUSADER: the “last gunfighter” with guns that didn’t work.
* Why is there no Jesidue on Bashar al-Assad?
* Thank Freemasons for “the Korean Conflict”.
* Wesley Clark, the RETIRED military “whistleblower” is a Leftist what?
* Did you know that Korea was chopped BEFORE the “conflict”? Why?
* “Gladio”
* Lithuania prepares to be invaded by Russia!!!
* Trump “deploys” Guards & Guard-ette to D.C. and a jihadi shoots them!
* Jessica Lynch vs. Audie Murphy
* Timothy FRANCIS Leary: Sex, drugs and JESUITS.
* Jackson Browne joined the Dead Son Club in 1976 and again just recently.
* Kent State
* The Dead Son Club
