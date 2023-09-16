Epoch Times | RFK Jr. Could Use Nuclear Option to Split 2024 Votes

Epoch Times | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
RFK Jr. Could Use Nuclear Option to Split 2024 Votes
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat candidate for the 2024 presidential election, is accusing the Democratic Party of rigging its primary elections. He’s now suggesting that unless the party offers a fair path for other candidates, he will look into other options. This is causing some to believe he may either run as an Independent or with a third party.
