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How To Build The New Earth (Part 1 of 2) - Solutions and Action Steps you can take Right Now
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45 views • June 08, 2022
From a 90-minute talk i gave at 'Freedom Rising' in Los Angeles, focused entirely on solutions we can implement right now.
We are now in a "bridging phase" - building a bridge to the New Earth as the old world is dying.
Links & Resources:
https://freedomhubs.org/
- Solutions for all areas of life
https://www.libertishorizon.com/
- Live free, live private. How to get out of the system.
https://freedomcells.org/
- organize and build community with like-minded people around the Earth
How to overcome trauma-based mind control: keep asking yourself "What do i know for sure?"
Create Private Membership Associations (PMAs) aka "unincorporated association" (do research on this term)
1. Correct your political status (become a national - more on that in another video)
2. Create a PMA
= lawfully completely insulated from regulations & overreach
We are now in a "bridging phase" - building a bridge to the New Earth as the old world is dying.
Links & Resources:
https://freedomhubs.org/
- Solutions for all areas of life
https://www.libertishorizon.com/
- Live free, live private. How to get out of the system.
https://freedomcells.org/
- organize and build community with like-minded people around the Earth
How to overcome trauma-based mind control: keep asking yourself "What do i know for sure?"
Create Private Membership Associations (PMAs) aka "unincorporated association" (do research on this term)
1. Correct your political status (become a national - more on that in another video)
2. Create a PMA
= lawfully completely insulated from regulations & overreach
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