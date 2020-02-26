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The True Descendants Of Abraham
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31 views • February 26, 2020
God's chosen people are a nation of people who have the faith of Abraham. Has the spiritual Jerusalem, spoken of in Bible prophecy, manifested itself through earthly Jerusalem and the nation of Israel? God's promise to Abraham was that he would build a great nation through a seed or descendant of Abraham. There is a link between Abraham and Christianity, and it has to do with faith. Discover the true promised land, through this video, and learn how reconstruction of the temple in Jerusalem relates to both the Antichrist and Israel.
CREDITS
01. Ancient ziggurat at Ali Air Base Iraq by Hardnfast
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. Inside a Bedouin tent 1555 (511040622) by James Emery
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
03. Light for the Nations by Waiting For the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
04. Single Lens Flare with an Aurora - Royalty Free Footage Animation by footageisland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WO_Q...
05. Jesus invitation - video background loop by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pV-dJ...
06. Christian Video Loop Background - Worship with light effects by Creator.king
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_spLK...
07. Jesus Preaching by ideacreamanuela2
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Meg Whitman Queen Meg Parody by Mark James Miller
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
09. Christian Video Loop Background - Jesus by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zS5rZ...
10. Jesus Christ claims His Throne 2 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. The Holy City 04 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12. Second Coming Jesus 26 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
13. God the Father 12 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14. Travellers at the tomb of Aaron, on the summit of Mount Hor, Wellcome V0049430 by David Roberts
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
15. Light of the World by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
16."Universal" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
17. Animated Hand Popping Balloon ~ Green Screen by Crude Animation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUuwp...
18. Video background - God's love and grace light effects by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1fGV...
19. Video background - Glory of God 1080p Full HD by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9a1y...
20. Video background - Jesus our saviour with light effects 1080p Full HD by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm86q...
20. Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
21. "Music for Manatees" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
22. "Dream Culture" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
23. "Touching Story" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
24. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CREDITS
01. Ancient ziggurat at Ali Air Base Iraq by Hardnfast
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. Inside a Bedouin tent 1555 (511040622) by James Emery
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
03. Light for the Nations by Waiting For the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
04. Single Lens Flare with an Aurora - Royalty Free Footage Animation by footageisland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WO_Q...
05. Jesus invitation - video background loop by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pV-dJ...
06. Christian Video Loop Background - Worship with light effects by Creator.king
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_spLK...
07. Jesus Preaching by ideacreamanuela2
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Meg Whitman Queen Meg Parody by Mark James Miller
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
09. Christian Video Loop Background - Jesus by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zS5rZ...
10. Jesus Christ claims His Throne 2 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. The Holy City 04 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12. Second Coming Jesus 26 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
13. God the Father 12 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14. Travellers at the tomb of Aaron, on the summit of Mount Hor, Wellcome V0049430 by David Roberts
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
15. Light of the World by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
16."Universal" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
17. Animated Hand Popping Balloon ~ Green Screen by Crude Animation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUuwp...
18. Video background - God's love and grace light effects by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1fGV...
19. Video background - Glory of God 1080p Full HD by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9a1y...
20. Video background - Jesus our saviour with light effects 1080p Full HD by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm86q...
20. Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
21. "Music for Manatees" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
22. "Dream Culture" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
23. "Touching Story" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
24. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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