BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Received a W-2 or 1099 Form in the Mail? Why You Do NOT Need to File a 1040 Income Tax Form!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
122 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 1 day ago

Did you receive a W-2 or 1099 IRS tax form in the mail? Do you believe you are required to file a 1040 Form and pay Federal Income Tax because of these forms?

Think again!

 Filing a 1040 Income Tax Confession Form is the absolute LAST thing you should do. When you file, you give the U.S. Government ALL of your personal and financial information, and put the rope around your neck by ADMITTING under penalties of perjury that you owe the IRS. Most American’s are also unaware that by signing the 1040 Form, you put yourself at risk of going to prison for up to 9 years!

In this presentation, you will learn why 99% of Americans, like you, are NOT legally required to file or pay Federal Income Taxes in the first place and how millions of Americans are already NOT succumbing to the IRS’s fear and deception. You will also see how you can STOP your employer from stealing (“withholding”) your money for the IRS so that next year you won’t have to hope the IRS will give you a tax “refund” like a slave begging for bread crumbs. You will keep all of your money that is rightfully yours!

 Watch this week’s Freedom hour or call into our office at (813) 444-4800 to learn more about how YOU can live FREE from IRS tax slavery!


Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-41031 exchange
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Washington&#8217;s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Washington’s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Mike Adams
A tax-free salute: IRS confirms $1,776 &#8220;warrior dividend&#8221; for troops

A tax-free salute: IRS confirms $1,776 “warrior dividend” for troops

Willow Tohi
The Texas Blueprint: Restoring liberty through decentralization and accountability

The Texas Blueprint: Restoring liberty through decentralization and accountability

Ramon Tomey
Bayer stock soars as Supreme Court agrees to hear Roundup preemption appeal

Bayer stock soars as Supreme Court agrees to hear Roundup preemption appeal

Cassie B.
Tariffs, Greenland, and the GOP&#8217;s NATO Betrayal: Trump&#8217;s Unconstitutional Power Grab Exposed

Tariffs, Greenland, and the GOP’s NATO Betrayal: Trump’s Unconstitutional Power Grab Exposed

Mike Adams
Is JPMorgan orchestrating a silver squeeze for China?

Is JPMorgan orchestrating a silver squeeze for China?

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy