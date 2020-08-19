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CERN, Dark Matter and Evil🦗See the Connection?!? I Do - It is EASY to SEE NOW 👀 - The Jonathan Kleck
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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533 views • August 19, 2020
Remember the Gotthard Tunnel Ceremony ?? See Anything weird Lately ?? LOL.. EVERYTHING

My verbiage:

It's a SHOW.
TRUMP, PART OF THE SHOW, doesn't rape kids or murder them to get high and to sacrifice to apollyon/lucifer/satan/whatever ghey ass figure.
ALL OF THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE - THIS IS THE HARVEST
THEY TOLD ME TOO MUCH:
1918 - idiots walking around in masks that didn't work...which correspond to them being SLAVE COLLARS - who needs YELLOW STARS?!?
Jonathan Kleck calls it - BLM is THE INDICATION OF THE PIT OF HELL BEING OPENED, AND THE LOCUSTS SPRINGING FORTH, DEVOURING ALL THEY SEE.
MELODRAMATIC?
A tad...but it's exactly what's coming...but let's flip the script, as the joggers are wont to say:
ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS STAND
STAND TALL
STAND PROUD
STAND WITHOUT THOSE BLOODY SLAVE INDICATORS ON

I want to add a personal note: I FIGURED ALL OF THIS OUT IN SECOND GRADE...so as far as I am concerned, this obviates the sharing rule - this is data bolstering my claims.
Keywords
satanblmcernbaallucifertrump towerapollyonjonathan klecktravis parkelderly genocideno country for old men
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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