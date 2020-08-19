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CERN, Dark Matter and Evil🦗See the Connection?!? I Do - It is EASY to SEE NOW 👀 - The Jonathan Kleck
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533 views • August 19, 2020
Remember the Gotthard Tunnel Ceremony ?? See Anything weird Lately ?? LOL.. EVERYTHING
My verbiage:
It's a SHOW.
TRUMP, PART OF THE SHOW, doesn't rape kids or murder them to get high and to sacrifice to apollyon/lucifer/satan/whatever ghey ass figure.
ALL OF THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE - THIS IS THE HARVEST
THEY TOLD ME TOO MUCH:
1918 - idiots walking around in masks that didn't work...which correspond to them being SLAVE COLLARS - who needs YELLOW STARS?!?
Jonathan Kleck calls it - BLM is THE INDICATION OF THE PIT OF HELL BEING OPENED, AND THE LOCUSTS SPRINGING FORTH, DEVOURING ALL THEY SEE.
MELODRAMATIC?
A tad...but it's exactly what's coming...but let's flip the script, as the joggers are wont to say:
ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS STAND
STAND TALL
STAND PROUD
STAND WITHOUT THOSE BLOODY SLAVE INDICATORS ON
I want to add a personal note: I FIGURED ALL OF THIS OUT IN SECOND GRADE...so as far as I am concerned, this obviates the sharing rule - this is data bolstering my claims.
My verbiage:
It's a SHOW.
TRUMP, PART OF THE SHOW, doesn't rape kids or murder them to get high and to sacrifice to apollyon/lucifer/satan/whatever ghey ass figure.
ALL OF THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE - THIS IS THE HARVEST
THEY TOLD ME TOO MUCH:
1918 - idiots walking around in masks that didn't work...which correspond to them being SLAVE COLLARS - who needs YELLOW STARS?!?
Jonathan Kleck calls it - BLM is THE INDICATION OF THE PIT OF HELL BEING OPENED, AND THE LOCUSTS SPRINGING FORTH, DEVOURING ALL THEY SEE.
MELODRAMATIC?
A tad...but it's exactly what's coming...but let's flip the script, as the joggers are wont to say:
ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS STAND
STAND TALL
STAND PROUD
STAND WITHOUT THOSE BLOODY SLAVE INDICATORS ON
I want to add a personal note: I FIGURED ALL OF THIS OUT IN SECOND GRADE...so as far as I am concerned, this obviates the sharing rule - this is data bolstering my claims.
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