CERN, Dark Matter and Evil🦗See the Connection?!? I Do - It is EASY to SEE NOW 👀 - The Jonathan Kleck

Remember the Gotthard Tunnel Ceremony ?? See Anything weird Lately ?? LOL.. EVERYTHING



My verbiage:



It's a SHOW.

TRUMP, PART OF THE SHOW, doesn't rape kids or murder them to get high and to sacrifice to apollyon/lucifer/satan/whatever ghey ass figure.

ALL OF THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE - THIS IS THE HARVEST

THEY TOLD ME TOO MUCH:

1918 - idiots walking around in masks that didn't work...which correspond to them being SLAVE COLLARS - who needs YELLOW STARS?!?

Jonathan Kleck calls it - BLM is THE INDICATION OF THE PIT OF HELL BEING OPENED, AND THE LOCUSTS SPRINGING FORTH, DEVOURING ALL THEY SEE.

MELODRAMATIC?

A tad...but it's exactly what's coming...but let's flip the script, as the joggers are wont to say:

ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS STAND

STAND TALL

STAND PROUD

STAND WITHOUT THOSE BLOODY SLAVE INDICATORS ON



I want to add a personal note: I FIGURED ALL OF THIS OUT IN SECOND GRADE...so as far as I am concerned, this obviates the sharing rule - this is data bolstering my claims.