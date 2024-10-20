1019-2024—Are Asthma and Allergies Signs of Dehydration?

Lynn shares information on the devastating effects of dehydration on our health. She shares information of the role in dehydration regarding allergies and asthma and relates how dehydration affected Dr. Paul.

Note: If you hear music faintly in the background it called Happiness Frequency and is from a channel that is your channel and is at your service to provide you with healing music….. from the following source: https://nrg8musicoterapia.com/

Be sure to see the Free Report: information from an expert researcher and medical doctor and author on drinking enough water. Scroll to the bottom of Free Reports and enter your first name and email address to download the PDF. https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=15335

Lynn did another video on October 18th with Paula of Sox For Horses. These sox for horses, and even sox for humans along with scarves and blankets a made with yarn spun with silver and copper. Find out about the healing properties for horses, pets and people of these special materials. The link would not upload on Brighteon, so the following link is an unlisted and accessible link on on of Lynn's Youtube channels. Plasma Energy and Silver Sox, Blankets and More for Horses and People: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yI_Mo_gynSE

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.