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Great Reset: Globalist Klaus Schwab Explains Govt Takeover of Industry in Unearthed Video (Must See)
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100 views • February 13, 2022
Klaus Schwab in 2017 bragging at how they control Governments through their former Young Leaders!
Also see:https://rairfoundation.com/great-reset-globalist-klaus-schwab-explains-govt-takeover-of-industry-in-unearthed-video-must-see/
Video from 2017 features World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab bragging about “penetrating” govt cabinets and other dangerous globalist schemes.
“Fourth Industrial Revolution” and “Great Reset” architect Klaus Schwab discussed the World Economic Forum’s ongoing private sector takeover, called for a Universal Basic Income, promoted “transhumanism” and celebrated his “Young Global Leaders” infiltrating government cabinets in an unearthed video from September 20, 2017.
The World Economic Forum leader’s comments bragging about “penetrating” government cabinets through his Young Global Leaders program received the most attention, but there was much more to his comments in the full video featured below.
David R. Gergen
Klaus Schwab’s remarks were made during the 2017 Malcolm H. Wiener Lecture on International Political Economy titled “Strengthening Collaboration in a Fractured World” at the Harvard Kennedy School (Hashtag #SchwabForum). One quick look at the Malcolm Wiener Center website reveals that Harvard University is unapologetically and militantly radical left.
The discussion, which also featured globalist cellist Yo-Yo Ma (a Board Member at the World Economic Forum), was moderated by David R. Gergen. Gergen is a founding director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government who has served under several presidents.
Also see:https://rairfoundation.com/great-reset-globalist-klaus-schwab-explains-govt-takeover-of-industry-in-unearthed-video-must-see/
Video from 2017 features World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab bragging about “penetrating” govt cabinets and other dangerous globalist schemes.
“Fourth Industrial Revolution” and “Great Reset” architect Klaus Schwab discussed the World Economic Forum’s ongoing private sector takeover, called for a Universal Basic Income, promoted “transhumanism” and celebrated his “Young Global Leaders” infiltrating government cabinets in an unearthed video from September 20, 2017.
The World Economic Forum leader’s comments bragging about “penetrating” government cabinets through his Young Global Leaders program received the most attention, but there was much more to his comments in the full video featured below.
David R. Gergen
Klaus Schwab’s remarks were made during the 2017 Malcolm H. Wiener Lecture on International Political Economy titled “Strengthening Collaboration in a Fractured World” at the Harvard Kennedy School (Hashtag #SchwabForum). One quick look at the Malcolm Wiener Center website reveals that Harvard University is unapologetically and militantly radical left.
The discussion, which also featured globalist cellist Yo-Yo Ma (a Board Member at the World Economic Forum), was moderated by David R. Gergen. Gergen is a founding director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government who has served under several presidents.
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