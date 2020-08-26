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New Law - Everyone Must Now Hop and Wear Galoshes
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48 views • August 26, 2020
New Law - Everyone Must Now Hop and Wear Galoshes
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains proposed new laws requiring British citizens to wear galoshes and to hop everywhere.
For more unbiased information please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please subscribe to this channel and please share.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains proposed new laws requiring British citizens to wear galoshes and to hop everywhere.
For more unbiased information please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please subscribe to this channel and please share.
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