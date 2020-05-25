Demons in the UN Black shadow Ops RARE Downloaded video

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A single such activity may be called a black bag operation that term is primarily used for covert or clandestine surreptitious entries into structures to obtain information for human {MONSTER} human being See MONSTER.
—Ballentine's Law Dictionary (1930)
monster A human being by birth, but in some part resembling a lower animal. A monster hath no inheritable blood, and cannot be heir to any land.
—Ballentine's Law Dictionary (1930)
intelligence operations.Such operations are known to have been carried out by the FBI,CIA,Mossad, MI6, ASIS, COMANF, DGSE, MSS, R&AW, DGFI, SVR, FSB and the Non-intelligence services .