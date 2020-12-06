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Covid passports, tracking, masks, Dr. Gold Q & A
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43 views • December 06, 2020
With us surviving all these pestilences and diseases we've somehow managed to get up to about 8 billion & these globalist want to drastically reduce that number, but at the same time now all of a sudden they want to save us - yeah right.
source
https://ugetube.com/watch/covid-passports-tracking-masks-dr-gold-q-
a_M9toW7XJVhEG2Lo.html
source
https://ugetube.com/watch/covid-passports-tracking-masks-dr-gold-q-
a_M9toW7XJVhEG2Lo.html
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