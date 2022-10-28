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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 27, 2022
Teddy discusses a scientific study that was conducted in 2013 that showed that stronger men were conservative while week were men were liberal. He breaks down how this affected social norms, influenced political policy, and the ongoing culture war that we are fighting with the left.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1q6pon-strong-men-build-societies-weak-men-crumble-them.html