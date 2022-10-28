In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 27, 2022





Teddy discusses a scientific study that was conducted in 2013 that showed that stronger men were conservative while week were men were liberal. He breaks down how this affected social norms, influenced political policy, and the ongoing culture war that we are fighting with the left.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.

Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Double your mental performance with CollaGenius from

Nootopia.





Feel great by clicking this link: http://nootopia.com/teddygenius





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH:

https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy

MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com–promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1q6pon-strong-men-build-societies-weak-men-crumble-them.html



