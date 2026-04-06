Hormuz blockade threatens global economy shut down - Catherine Austin Fitts, clip

Ex-top official: Hormuz blockade threatens global economy shut down

European factories that rely on critical ingredients for fertilizer are about to miss the entire spring planting season due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, says Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

💬 “If you look at the material coming through that's critical to chip production, to fertilizer and food, and to energy… you're talking about massive dislocation of the global economy.”

And if it goes on for long enough, she notes, with countries mulling COVID-like shutdowns to save gas, that equal to “intentionally shutting down the global economy.”