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ALERT! Self-Spreading Vaccines are REAL! The Vaccinated Pose a Threat to the UNvaccinated!
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852 views • May 02, 2021
Links from the video:
CNN article:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/27/us/miami-school-warns-against-covid-vaccine-trnd/index.html
Centner Bulletin:
https://centneracademy.myschoolapp.com/podium/push/default.aspx?i=202859&;s=1710&snd=4c1d8cc6-250b-4a3f-8798-efc6bcd0e47a
Johns Hopkins/Bloomberg Document: (Left hand side of page 6; which is page 8 on the PDF)
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2018/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
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CNN article:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/27/us/miami-school-warns-against-covid-vaccine-trnd/index.html
Centner Bulletin:
https://centneracademy.myschoolapp.com/podium/push/default.aspx?i=202859&;s=1710&snd=4c1d8cc6-250b-4a3f-8798-efc6bcd0e47a
Johns Hopkins/Bloomberg Document: (Left hand side of page 6; which is page 8 on the PDF)
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2018/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬
✅ Patreon:
http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal:
http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
✅ Bitcoin: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
Get $10 FREE Bitcoin:
http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
✅ Pirate Chain: zs1ta28f2w74l7tz3ad638c0js7xxkkdfl6unw9kfcp7ejddwaez62r06gjspuezz2jej7av400t8h
✅ ETH:0xc58499e85C50F9b2f893B4EEF2D832f914Be6EeB
✅ Litecoin: LVMrAQLAhNT5wbMqpJbjcF1YurtHS99vTx
✅ Stellar: GD43QVKDEK2UKQZNJPJZ2J3Z4G4JXO4HDPE3Y2MLZFVZKWIXROR7EPWP
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🔴
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