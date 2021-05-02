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ALERT! Self-Spreading Vaccines are REAL! The Vaccinated Pose a Threat to the UNvaccinated!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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852 views • May 02, 2021
Links from the video:
CNN article:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/27/us/miami-school-warns-against-covid-vaccine-trnd/index.html

Centner Bulletin:
https://centneracademy.myschoolapp.com/podium/push/default.aspx?i=202859&;s=1710&snd=4c1d8cc6-250b-4a3f-8798-efc6bcd0e47a

Johns Hopkins/Bloomberg Document: (Left hand side of page 6; which is page 8 on the PDF)
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2018/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf

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