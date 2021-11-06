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Biden Willing To Kill 117 Kids With Vaxx To Save 1 From Covid & Covid Deaths Exaggerated By 97%
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210 views • November 06, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Italy reduces covid death numbers by 97%, same as everywhere - https://summit.news/2021/11/04/italian-institute-of-health-drastically-reduces-its-official-covid-death-toll-number/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Shot will kill 117 kids to save 1 - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/we-will-kill-117-kids-to-save-one?ref_src=aimlessnews
NY Times writer mystified, these people live in a bubble - https://twitter.com/CharlesMBlow/status/1456228345583128580?ref_src=aimlessnews
List of athletes impacted by the vaxx - https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/surge-of-sports-people-worldwide-suffering-unexpected-ill-health?ref_src=aimlessnews
UK deaths are 80% vaccinated - https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/09/28/uk-hospital-data-shocks-the-world-80-of-covid-deaths-are-among-the-vaccinated-covid-deaths-up-3000-after-vaccine-wave/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More unexplained full hospitals in Australia - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/04/something-very-weird-happening-in-western-australia-hospitals-overwhelmed-vaccinations-continue-but-they-have-no-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
If this were real, there would be no exemptions - https://twitter.com/Pin1stripe/status/1456298520621748235?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bill Gates wants to practice germ games - https://news.sky.com/story/microsoft-founder-bill-gates-warns-of-bioterrorist-attacks-and-urges-world-leaders-to-use-germ-games-to-prepare-in-interview-with-jeremy-hunt-12459391?ref_src=aimlessnews
Taking out fertilizer so no one can grow food, shortages on the way - https://naturalnews.com/2021-11-04-globalists-running-sabotage-teams-to-take-out-fertilizer-plants-crash-transport-trains.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
The voting machines have to go, back to paper ballots - https://www.usasupreme.com/video-woman-in-nj-tries-to-vote-for-the-gop-candidate-but-the-voting-machine-wont-let-her-the-box-below-and-to-the-right-lit-up-like-a-christmas-tree/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wow, mystery ballots mysteriously found - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-new-jersey-senate-president-wont-concede-republican-truck-driver-says-12000-ballots-recently-found-one-county?ref_src=aimlessnews
We joke about dead people voting for democrats, they do - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-lawsuit-filed-michigans-dishonest-sec-state-jocelyn-benson-legal-group-found-nearly-26k-potentially-dead-voters-voter-rolls-4k-dead-least-20-yrs/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Liberal logic - https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1456244584003026946?ref_src=aimlessnews
Teacher says CRT is being taught, they are lying - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/must-see-school-curriculum-developer-tony-kinnett-educators-tell-not-teaching-critical-race-theory-lying-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This dumb bint leaves out the fact Biden shut down all oil production - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUy6amOIh9s?ref_src=aimlessnews
They're tightening the circle around Hilary - https://twitter.com/HansMahncke/status/1456302663231057921?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hahaa, Aussie cop does the walk of shame - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-ladies-shut-down-police-mask-nazi-with-some-legal-talk/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The answer to AOC - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lauren-boebert-wears-lets-go-brandon-dress-to-mar-a-lago-event-trump-approves/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1456460208008429573?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Send me your Chuckism - [email protected]
Sources used in video:
Italy reduces covid death numbers by 97%, same as everywhere - https://summit.news/2021/11/04/italian-institute-of-health-drastically-reduces-its-official-covid-death-toll-number/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Shot will kill 117 kids to save 1 - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/we-will-kill-117-kids-to-save-one?ref_src=aimlessnews
NY Times writer mystified, these people live in a bubble - https://twitter.com/CharlesMBlow/status/1456228345583128580?ref_src=aimlessnews
List of athletes impacted by the vaxx - https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/surge-of-sports-people-worldwide-suffering-unexpected-ill-health?ref_src=aimlessnews
UK deaths are 80% vaccinated - https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/09/28/uk-hospital-data-shocks-the-world-80-of-covid-deaths-are-among-the-vaccinated-covid-deaths-up-3000-after-vaccine-wave/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More unexplained full hospitals in Australia - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/04/something-very-weird-happening-in-western-australia-hospitals-overwhelmed-vaccinations-continue-but-they-have-no-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
If this were real, there would be no exemptions - https://twitter.com/Pin1stripe/status/1456298520621748235?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bill Gates wants to practice germ games - https://news.sky.com/story/microsoft-founder-bill-gates-warns-of-bioterrorist-attacks-and-urges-world-leaders-to-use-germ-games-to-prepare-in-interview-with-jeremy-hunt-12459391?ref_src=aimlessnews
Taking out fertilizer so no one can grow food, shortages on the way - https://naturalnews.com/2021-11-04-globalists-running-sabotage-teams-to-take-out-fertilizer-plants-crash-transport-trains.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
The voting machines have to go, back to paper ballots - https://www.usasupreme.com/video-woman-in-nj-tries-to-vote-for-the-gop-candidate-but-the-voting-machine-wont-let-her-the-box-below-and-to-the-right-lit-up-like-a-christmas-tree/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wow, mystery ballots mysteriously found - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-new-jersey-senate-president-wont-concede-republican-truck-driver-says-12000-ballots-recently-found-one-county?ref_src=aimlessnews
We joke about dead people voting for democrats, they do - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-lawsuit-filed-michigans-dishonest-sec-state-jocelyn-benson-legal-group-found-nearly-26k-potentially-dead-voters-voter-rolls-4k-dead-least-20-yrs/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Liberal logic - https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1456244584003026946?ref_src=aimlessnews
Teacher says CRT is being taught, they are lying - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/must-see-school-curriculum-developer-tony-kinnett-educators-tell-not-teaching-critical-race-theory-lying-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This dumb bint leaves out the fact Biden shut down all oil production - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUy6amOIh9s?ref_src=aimlessnews
They're tightening the circle around Hilary - https://twitter.com/HansMahncke/status/1456302663231057921?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hahaa, Aussie cop does the walk of shame - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-ladies-shut-down-police-mask-nazi-with-some-legal-talk/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The answer to AOC - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lauren-boebert-wears-lets-go-brandon-dress-to-mar-a-lago-event-trump-approves/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1456460208008429573?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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