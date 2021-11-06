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Biden Willing To Kill 117 Kids With Vaxx To Save 1 From Covid & Covid Deaths Exaggerated By 97%
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Italy reduces covid death numbers by 97%, same as everywhere - https://summit.news/2021/11/04/italian-institute-of-health-drastically-reduces-its-official-covid-death-toll-number/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Shot will kill 117 kids to save 1 - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/we-will-kill-117-kids-to-save-one?ref_src=aimlessnews

NY Times writer mystified, these people live in a bubble - https://twitter.com/CharlesMBlow/status/1456228345583128580?ref_src=aimlessnews

List of athletes impacted by the vaxx - https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/surge-of-sports-people-worldwide-suffering-unexpected-ill-health?ref_src=aimlessnews

UK deaths are 80% vaccinated - https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/09/28/uk-hospital-data-shocks-the-world-80-of-covid-deaths-are-among-the-vaccinated-covid-deaths-up-3000-after-vaccine-wave/?ref_src=aimlessnews

More unexplained full hospitals in Australia - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/04/something-very-weird-happening-in-western-australia-hospitals-overwhelmed-vaccinations-continue-but-they-have-no-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews

If this were real, there would be no exemptions - https://twitter.com/Pin1stripe/status/1456298520621748235?ref_src=aimlessnews

Bill Gates wants to practice germ games - https://news.sky.com/story/microsoft-founder-bill-gates-warns-of-bioterrorist-attacks-and-urges-world-leaders-to-use-germ-games-to-prepare-in-interview-with-jeremy-hunt-12459391?ref_src=aimlessnews

Taking out fertilizer so no one can grow food, shortages on the way - https://naturalnews.com/2021-11-04-globalists-running-sabotage-teams-to-take-out-fertilizer-plants-crash-transport-trains.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

The voting machines have to go, back to paper ballots - https://www.usasupreme.com/video-woman-in-nj-tries-to-vote-for-the-gop-candidate-but-the-voting-machine-wont-let-her-the-box-below-and-to-the-right-lit-up-like-a-christmas-tree/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Wow, mystery ballots mysteriously found - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-new-jersey-senate-president-wont-concede-republican-truck-driver-says-12000-ballots-recently-found-one-county?ref_src=aimlessnews

We joke about dead people voting for democrats, they do - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-lawsuit-filed-michigans-dishonest-sec-state-jocelyn-benson-legal-group-found-nearly-26k-potentially-dead-voters-voter-rolls-4k-dead-least-20-yrs/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Liberal logic - https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1456244584003026946?ref_src=aimlessnews

Teacher says CRT is being taught, they are lying - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/must-see-school-curriculum-developer-tony-kinnett-educators-tell-not-teaching-critical-race-theory-lying-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

This dumb bint leaves out the fact Biden shut down all oil production - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUy6amOIh9s?ref_src=aimlessnews

They're tightening the circle around Hilary - https://twitter.com/HansMahncke/status/1456302663231057921?ref_src=aimlessnews

Hahaa, Aussie cop does the walk of shame - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-ladies-shut-down-police-mask-nazi-with-some-legal-talk/?ref_src=aimlessnews

The answer to AOC - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lauren-boebert-wears-lets-go-brandon-dress-to-mar-a-lago-event-trump-approves/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1456460208008429573?ref_src=aimlessnews


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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