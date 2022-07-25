⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on tthe special military operation in Ukraine | 25th July 2022

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision sea-based long-range weapons near Bogdanovtsy, Khmelnitskyi region, have destroyed transshipment base with US-supplied ammunition for HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and shells for US M777 large-calibre howitzer.

▫️An attempt of Ukrainian sabotage group to advance and land from fast landing boats on the territory of Kherson Region has been discovered in Dneprovskyi estuary. Two Ukrainian landing boats with saboteurs on board were destroyed as a result of strike.

💥High-precision weapons attack of the Russian Aerospace Forces on temporary deployment point of 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of AFU has eliminated over 100 nationalists and foreign mercenaries in Kostantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic.

💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.

▫️6 command and observation posts have been neutralised, including units of 60th Infantry Brigade near Orekhov in Zaporozhye Region and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Klugino-Bashkirovka and Chuguyev in Kharkov Region. 4 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depotsnear Lyubimovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region, Stepnoye, Zaporozhye Region, and Artemovsk, Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 1 radar of S-300 missile system near Nekremennoye, Donetsk People's Republic, have been destroyed.

💥As part of counter-battery warfare, 4 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near Uspenovka, Markovo, Minkovka and Semenovka, 2 artillery platoons of D-20 howitzers, 3 artillery platoons of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as 8 Ukrainian platoons of D-30 guns at firing positions near Dzerzhinsk, Georgiyevka, Vodyanoye, Novomikhailovka, Kurakhovo and Kamyshevka in Donetsk People's Republic have been suppressed.

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Kamenka, Brazhkovka, Malaya Kamyshevakha in Kharkov Region and Khartsyzsk in Donetsk People's Republic.

💥In addition, 6 rockets of Uragan multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Stakhanov in Lugansk People's Republic and Popasnaya in Donetsk People's Republic.

📊 In total, 260 Ukrainian airplanes and 144 helicopters, 1,611 unmanned aerial vehicles, 357 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,161 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 763 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,198 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,459 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia