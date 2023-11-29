THE TRIBULATION WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS TEACHING?

PERRY STONE IS A MEGA SATAN SIGN FLASHING PREACHER! WHILE MOST OF IS TEACHINGS ARE SOUND, WE MUST REMEMBER THE SCRIPTURES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN CONTROLLED BY THE SATANIC ELITE AND THERE ARE ERRORS IN THE BIBLE! THAT BEING SAID ONE MUSE DO THEY OWN RESEARCH IN DISCOVERING THE TRUTH CONCERNING THE END TIMES WE'RE NOW LIVING IN. WE HAVE TO KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON WHAT THE SATNIC ELITE ARE DOING RIGHT NOW. THEY MOVED UP THERE 2023 AGENDA TO 2027. THIS MEANS WE COULD VERY WELL BE IN THE TRIBULATION AND VERY NEAR THE RAPTURE AS WELL. I BELIEVE A PRE-WRATH CATCHING AWAY IS POSSIBLE BUT NO ONE KNOWS THE DAY OR HOUR. THAT BEING SAID! WE MUSTBE PREPARED TO DIE IF NOT SUPERNATURALLY PROTECTED BY ALMIGHTY GOD. TO BE OUT OF THE BODY IS TO BE WITH THE LORD! REMEMBER THAT IF YOU'VE BEEN SAVED AND HAVE THE HOLY SPIRIT WITHIN YOU. WAKEUP! HELL ON EARTH IS ABOUT TO BE UNLEASHED UPON HUMANITY NOW...