EPISODE 399: FACE THE FACTS

Impact of RFK Jr.’s Nomination To Head HHS; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Climate Lockdown in Spain, Fact-Checkers Face the Facts, UFO’s Garnering Attention on Capitol Hill; ICAN Lead Attorney Shocks with Hep B Vaccine Facts and ICAN Launches Campaign to End Hep B Vaccination without Consent; To Support This Campaign, Go To icandecide.org/legalmatch
Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq.