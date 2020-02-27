© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode #006-C The HOLY NAMES of God the Father and the Son - Part “C”
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • February 27, 2020
This is the third and final part of the 3-part series concerning the true names of God the Father and God the Son. We will discuss the various elements of history, culture, religion, truth, and deception that caused the Sacred and Holy Names of the Gods to be perverted and lost over time.
This podcast provides additional materials and insights into the one and only name associated with salvation. The wool has been pulled over the eyes of the world by Satan for the past couple thousand years.
These podcasts are definitely not your mother's Sunday School class... but your Father... your Father in Heaven... that's a different story... He hopes you can wrap your mind around these truths... because there's so much more to learn!
Visit us at: www.tcotlog.org
This podcast provides additional materials and insights into the one and only name associated with salvation. The wool has been pulled over the eyes of the world by Satan for the past couple thousand years.
These podcasts are definitely not your mother's Sunday School class... but your Father... your Father in Heaven... that's a different story... He hopes you can wrap your mind around these truths... because there's so much more to learn!
Visit us at: www.tcotlog.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.