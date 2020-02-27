Episode #006-C The HOLY NAMES of God the Father and the Son - Part “C”

This is the third and final part of the 3-part series concerning the true names of God the Father and God the Son. We will discuss the various elements of history, culture, religion, truth, and deception that caused the Sacred and Holy Names of the Gods to be perverted and lost over time.



This podcast provides additional materials and insights into the one and only name associated with salvation. The wool has been pulled over the eyes of the world by Satan for the past couple thousand years.



These podcasts are definitely not your mother's Sunday School class... but your Father... your Father in Heaven... that's a different story... He hopes you can wrap your mind around these truths... because there's so much more to learn!



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