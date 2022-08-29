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What Could Go Wrong? New Booster Shots Will Be Released Before Human Trials Are Complete
JD Rucker
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89 views • August 29, 2022

What's the rush? Alleged deaths from Covid-19 are way down. Omicron has proven to be a nothingburger that is akin to a mild flu or average cold. So why are they pushing to get new Omicron-specific jabs rolled out before knowing anything about them?


The answer to the question is pretty obvious if you've been paying attention the last couple of years. They need to get as many men, women, and children jabbed as many times as possible in as short of a time as possible because the truth is finally starting to be embraced by "normies." People are waking up to the reality that these injections are neither safe nor effective, so the powers-that-be have accelerated their plans for the new boosters.


I talked about this today on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show. Here's the relevant clip, followed by the article referenced in it by Mac Slavo at SHTF Plan.


https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/what-could-go-wrong-new-booster-shots-will-be-released-before-human-trials-are-complete

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vaccinescovid-19omicrontop storybooster shotsthe jd rucker showledeshtf plan
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