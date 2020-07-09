© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max Spiers Channeled by Karl Mollison short
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • July 09, 2020
To see the entire video go to https://www.getwisdom.com/max-spiers-channeled-by-karl-mollison-14nov2017-2/
Max Spiers was a much loved, followed and self-proclaimed
Super Soldier, and Satanic Ritual Abuse victim. He was
born in Brighton England and grew up in Canterbury, Kent,
and Brighton, but also spent time living in Dallas, Texas
and Los Angeles, California. He was born to mother Vanessa
Bates on the winter solstice, December 22nd of 1976.
He died July 16th, 2016 in Warsaw, Poland under suspicious
circumstances. There were claims of drug use, being
sacrificed in a Satanic Ritual and that he vomited a black
substance before passing.
Karl found that Max had not transitioned successfully and
so a spirit rescue was performed on Oct 30, 2017 and Max,
the Light Being gives an account of that event here in
this channeling.
Max claimed that he was involved in uberman projects with
James Casbolt in the UK to create a a super human warrior
and breeder and that he had been involved with this since
his birth.
Apparently there was also a connection to the Montauk
Project and time travel. Max was sometimes nervous and
awkward, yet somehow extraordinarily charismatic in many
of his interviews. He also claimed to have multiple
personalities which is understandable given the Montauk
connection.
Max gave multiple interviews and became quite popular
amongst the “experiencer” community probably due to his
often unassuming and humble demeanor and his apparent and
sincere care about many heart-centered subjects commonly
not discussed in the popular “super soldier” venues.
These included the Divine male and female paradigms, the
natural world and children among others. He claimed to be
one of the children from the IBIS program, and that he was
a sparring partner with James Casbolt as a child when James
and the surviving children were brought over to the UK. Max
did talk about being abducted as a child with a screen
memory of witches coming into his room during the abduction
experience. He was experimented on as a part of a super-
soldier program and he explains some of that here in this
channeling session.
We invite you to listen to Max’s story from the other side,
as a Light Being.
Victory to the Light!
Max Spiers was a much loved, followed and self-proclaimed
Super Soldier, and Satanic Ritual Abuse victim. He was
born in Brighton England and grew up in Canterbury, Kent,
and Brighton, but also spent time living in Dallas, Texas
and Los Angeles, California. He was born to mother Vanessa
Bates on the winter solstice, December 22nd of 1976.
He died July 16th, 2016 in Warsaw, Poland under suspicious
circumstances. There were claims of drug use, being
sacrificed in a Satanic Ritual and that he vomited a black
substance before passing.
Karl found that Max had not transitioned successfully and
so a spirit rescue was performed on Oct 30, 2017 and Max,
the Light Being gives an account of that event here in
this channeling.
Max claimed that he was involved in uberman projects with
James Casbolt in the UK to create a a super human warrior
and breeder and that he had been involved with this since
his birth.
Apparently there was also a connection to the Montauk
Project and time travel. Max was sometimes nervous and
awkward, yet somehow extraordinarily charismatic in many
of his interviews. He also claimed to have multiple
personalities which is understandable given the Montauk
connection.
Max gave multiple interviews and became quite popular
amongst the “experiencer” community probably due to his
often unassuming and humble demeanor and his apparent and
sincere care about many heart-centered subjects commonly
not discussed in the popular “super soldier” venues.
These included the Divine male and female paradigms, the
natural world and children among others. He claimed to be
one of the children from the IBIS program, and that he was
a sparring partner with James Casbolt as a child when James
and the surviving children were brought over to the UK. Max
did talk about being abducted as a child with a screen
memory of witches coming into his room during the abduction
experience. He was experimented on as a part of a super-
soldier program and he explains some of that here in this
channeling session.
We invite you to listen to Max’s story from the other side,
as a Light Being.
Victory to the Light!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.