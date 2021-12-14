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The Bishops and the ‘Creep State’
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0 view • December 14, 2021
In November 2021 Church Militant hosted the Bishops: Enough Is Enough prayer rally & conference to protest the United States bishops' corruption.
A prominent Catholic and conservative author and speaker, Michelle Malkin talked to fellow Catholics at the “Bishops: Enough Is Enough” rally about how illegal immigration is a massive cash-cow for America’s bishops.
https://www.banned.video/
A prominent Catholic and conservative author and speaker, Michelle Malkin talked to fellow Catholics at the “Bishops: Enough Is Enough” rally about how illegal immigration is a massive cash-cow for America’s bishops.
https://www.banned.video/
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