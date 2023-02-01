The Dollar Hen Book Review Uncovering the Truth Behind Egg Production

In this episode were doing a book review on the Dollar Hen. The text copy below is the script from the video. One of the key themes explored in "The Dollar Hen" is the shift from traditional backyard egg production to commercial egg production and the subsequent rise of battery cage systems. The author provides a detailed account of the negative consequences of these systems, including the decline of animal welfare, egg quality, and environmental impact. Hastings argues that the use of battery cages is inhumane and leads to numerous negative consequences, including high levels of stress, disease, and cannibalism among birds. The author also discusses the alternative to traditional egg production systems, such as pasture poultry. In the book, Hastings argues that pasture poultry is the best option for healthy egg production and provides numerous benefits over traditional egg production systems. He explains that pasture poultry provides a more natural and humane environment for birds, leading to improved animal welfare and higher egg quality. Additionally, pasture poultry helps to promote biodiversity, reduces the use of pesticides and fertilizers, and results in eggs with higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin E. However, pastured poultry is not the only method of egg production available. Other methods include cage-free, free-range, organic, battery cage, deep-litter, and colony systems. Cage-free production allows hens to move freely within a building or enclosed area, but they do not have access to the outdoors. This system offers the benefits of hens having more space to move around and engage in natural behaviors, and there is no need for cages. However, this system also has its drawbacks, such as the potential for disease and injury due to overcrowding, and the lack of exposure to natural light and fresh air. Free-range production offers a similar setup to cage-free production, but with the added benefit of an outdoor area for the hens to access. This system provides the hens with more space, natural light and fresh air, and opportunities to engage in natural behaviors. However, the outdoor area may be small and overcrowded, which can lead to health and safety concerns for the hens. Organic production uses only organic feed and prohibits the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, and hormones. This system raises hens in a more natural and sustainable way, leading to healthier and more nutritious eggs. However, organic eggs can be more expensive and harder to find in some areas. Battery cage production is a highly efficient and cost-effective system, which involves housing hens in small, wire cages that are stacked on top of one another. This system provides ease of egg collection and disease control, but it also restricts the hens' movement and confines them in small spaces, which can lead to a higher risk of disease and injury. Deep-litter production allows hens to move freely within a building or enclosed area and uses a deep layer of litter (such as straw or sawdust) for bedding. This system allows the hens to engage in natural behaviors and provides a natural environment, but it can also lead to an increase in ammonia levels and an increase in the need for frequent litter changes. Beak trimming is a common practice in the egg production industry, involving the cutting off of a portion of the hen's beak to prevent feather pecking and cannibalism. While this practice can reduce these behaviors, it can also cause pain and discomfort for the hens, and may not be effective in all cases. Forced molting is another common practice, which involves withholding food and water from hens for a period of time to induce a molt and extend their laying period. This practice can improve the efficiency of egg production and extend the life of the hens, but it can also cause stress and discomfort for the birds. Overall, "The Dollar Hen" provides a comprehensive overview of the evolution of egg production and the negative consequences of traditional commercial egg production systems. The book highlights the benefits of pasture poultry as the best option for healthy egg production and provides valuable insights into the history of egg production and the current state of the egg industry. For anyone interested in learning about the history of egg production and the development of commercial egg production systems, "The Dollar Hen" is a must-read book. In conclusion, the book provides a compelling argument for why pasture poultry is the best option for healthy egg production. By highlighting the negative consequences of traditional commercial egg production systems, including battery cages, and the numerous benefits of pasture poultry, the author provides a compelling case for why pasture poultry is the best option for healthy egg production. This book is a valuable resource for anyone interested in the history of egg production, animal welfare, and sustainable agriculture.

