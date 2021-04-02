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StealthFyre | Cooking Homemade Beef Stew over a small Dakota Fire Hole with the Bush Runner.
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85 views • April 02, 2021
Join us in this video for a late night stew cooked over the Dakota Fire Hole configuration of our StealthFyre Bush Runner stove.
You can learn more about our Bush Runner kits here:
https://stealthfyre.com/an-overview-of-the-bush-runner-survival-stove/
Our Stoves are proudly made in the USA. We offer FREE shipping on all orders in the continental USA.
Interested in buying one of your own? Follow the link below
https://stealthfyre.com/product/stealthfyre-bush-runner/
You can learn more about our Bush Runner kits here:
https://stealthfyre.com/an-overview-of-the-bush-runner-survival-stove/
Our Stoves are proudly made in the USA. We offer FREE shipping on all orders in the continental USA.
Interested in buying one of your own? Follow the link below
https://stealthfyre.com/product/stealthfyre-bush-runner/
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