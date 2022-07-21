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POWERFUL Vax Injury Stories w/ CHD.TV Hosts & FBI Raids Amish Farmer Amos Miller!
Resistance Chicks
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7807 views • July 21, 2022

A God-fearing farmer has been fighting the government for his right to follow his conscience and grow food the way God has told him to- providing that to his community to keep them healthy. Most people have no idea the headache and the heartache that goes into trying to grow and sell healthy food to people; in fact it should be the easiest thing to do in the world. With the Dutch farmers rising up at the prospect of losing their farm land, countless food manufacturing facilities burning down and supply chain issues, people are finally turning their attention to where our food is grown and how it reaches our table. Human beings need three things to survive: food, water, and air… If you can't starve people, maybe you can poison them through poisoned food. Maybe you can arrest Amish farmers who tried to provide healthy food. Maybe you can send the FBI to raid their farms and fine them $250,000 like they've done to Amos Miller with a threat of $1500 a day if he butchers animals and sells the meat. Visit their website here: Amos Miller Organic Farm https://amosmillerorganicfarm.com/ Join us and the ladies from Children's Health Defense TV's Tea Time, Polly Tommey, Amanda Forbes, Sarah Kenoyer and Nadera Lopez- Garrity, as we discuss the government overreach into our food system and what we can do to secure our own. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/us-gov-comes-for-amish-farmer-amos-miller-food-security-roundtable/

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polly tommeychildrens health defensechdamanda forbesamos milleramish farmersarah kenoyernadera lopez garrity
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